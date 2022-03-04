U.S. unemployment rate falls in February, but ticks up for Black women

A woman seeking employment attends the 25th annual Central Florida Employment Council Job Fair at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Paul Hennessy | LightRocket | Getty Images

The U.S. unemployment rate overall fell in February, but rose for Black women, who have been disproportionately affected during the pandemic. The February jobs report showed stronger-than-expected jobs growth, with nonfarm payrolls rising by 678,000, the Labor Department reported Friday. The overall unemployment fell to 3.8% last month from 4% in January. "In the aggregate, it's a really positive report, but there are still some troubling signs," said Michelle Holder, an economist at John Jay College and president of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth.

The unemployment rate for Black women ticked up to 6.1% in February from 5.8% the month prior. Black women were the only race and gender group to see a slight uptick in the unemployment rate. Black women's labor force participation rate also dipped last month by 0.2 percentage points. The labor force participation rate is an important metric used by economists to gauge engagement with and optimism in the labor market.