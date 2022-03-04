CNBC Pro

Raymond James hits 'pause' on Best Buy, downgrades retailer

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley names this energy stock a top pick, sees nearly 20% upside
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
CNBC ProEvercore upgrades Southwest as airline adjusts to elevated oil prices
Hannah Miao
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Chevron, Citi, Lucid, Biogen & more
Michael Bloom
Read More