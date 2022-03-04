CNBC Pro

These defensive stocks have domestic sales, big dividend yields and are beating the market

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProEconomists raise inflation forecasts as Russia-Ukraine war blurs future for peak prices
Patti Domm2 min ago
CNBC ProGlobalization in reverse for the fund industry: Are parts of the world now 'uninvestable?'
Bob Pisani6 hours ago
CNBC ProCiti upgrades tech and U.S. stocks, names firms exposed to Russia that look 'vulnerable'
Katrina Bishop
Read More