TV news segment about Ukraine goes chaotic when host gets 'confused' about guests

A TV interview in India turned into a shouting match as the program's host apparently mixed up his Ukrainian and American guests.

Rahul Shivshankar of the program "Indian Upfront" on the Times Now channel got into a chaotic argument with Bohdan Nahaylo, chief editor of Kyiv Post, apparently believing that he was arguing with his other guest, Executive Director Daniel McAdams of the Ron Paul Institute.

Shivshankar and Nahaylo yelled over each another while they discussed the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nahaylo is heard bringing up the neutrality of much of the international community to the Ukraine war. Shivshankar begins to yell over Nahaylo that "India will not be lectured to."

A clip of the video was posted to Twitter on Thursday and has been viewed almost 9 million times. The interview was recorded Wednesday night but has been removed from the Times Now website.

A spokesperson for The Times Group, the channel's parent company, did not immediately reply to a CNBC request for comment.

Shivshankar repeatedly referred to Nahaylo as "Mr. McAdams" until Nahaylo's microphone was disconnected and the real McAdams managed to make clear that he had been silent while the other two men yelled at each other.

"I'm not talking. It's the other guy who's talking. I haven't been able to say a word," said McAdams, who objected to being yelled at.

"I'm not yelling at you. I'm talking about Mr. McAdams," said Shivshankar. "I'm talking about Mr. McAdams."

"I am Mr. McAdams. I am Mr. McAdams," said McAdams.

"OK sorry, I got that confused," the host said.

— CNBC's Naman Tandon contributed to this report