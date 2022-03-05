CNBC Pro

These defensive stocks are the best portfolio protection in an uncertain market, analysts say

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBarclays says latest results show why Costco is a 'GOAT' in retail, keep buying it
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Rivian, Roblox, Six Flags, Uber & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProRaymond James hits 'pause' on Best Buy, downgrades retailer
Hannah Miao
Read More