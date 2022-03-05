Why a California city is trying to build the state's last fossil-fueled power plant

In this article DIS

People gathered in Glendale in February to protest the city's approval to build a fossil-fueled power plant. Courtesy of Morgan Goodwin

Glendale, a Los Angeles suburb that's home to Walt Disney Imagineering and the famous Brand Boulevard, could be the last city in California to build a fossil-fueled power plant. The move has angered residents and environmentalists who have urged the city to invest in clean energy to slow the climate crisis. Glendale has proposed to spend $260 million on five new natural gas-powered generators that will produce about 93 megawatts at the Grayson Power Plant, enough to power a midsize city. The decision comes after the state passed legislation requiring 100% clean energy by 2045. The ongoing debate over the plant highlights a broader issue over how California must figure out how to eliminate planet-warming fossil fuels while continuing to power communities, an effort utility providers say will require continued investment in natural gas. The electricity sector accounts for about 16% of California's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the California Air Resources Board. Environmentalists have pointed out that the power plant is less than a mile from several schools, childcare centers and other community centers and will increase greenhouse gas emissions in a city already suffering from poor air quality. They argue that the plant would lock in more pollution for years to come and that investment to fund the new generators is a waste as the state transitions to cleaner energy sources. But Glendale Water & Power, the local state-run utility, has argued that its proposed thermal generation would only run at 14% capacity — significantly less polluting than the gas engines in place now — and provide vital back-up power for the city. The new generators, it said, will provide power in the event that transmission lines are shut down to mitigate wildfire risk, as well as supply air conditioning during unbearable heat waves.

The 'bridge fuel' argument for natural gas

This week, the city council voted for an amendment to pause any purchase of gas-fired units until the end of the year, a move environmental groups said was just a temporary delay but praised as a step in the right direction. Mark Young, the general manager of Glendale Water & Power, said the delay was disappointing and failed to consider the importance of providing reliable thermal generation for the city when residents need back up power. "My job is to make sure that everyone has enough electricity when they need it. It feels like I'm the big bad wolf who loves thermal generation," Young said. "I don't – I love reliable generation." "Our portfolio keeps gas generators on only when we need them in the event of a problem," Young said. "We're trying to balance the needs of the environment and needs of the residents for reliable favorable energy."

The Grayson Power Plant is located on the border of Glendale and Burbank. Courtesy of Morgan Goodwin