China upholds its relationship with Russia, says negotiations needed to solve Ukraine conflict

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a news conference after restoring diplomatic ties with Kiribati on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S. September 27, 2019.

BEIJING — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized Beijing's relationship with Moscow in a press conference Monday just over a week after Russia's war on Ukraine began.

"The China-Russia relationship is valued for its independence," Wang said. "We are determined [to keep the relationship] free from interference or discord sown by third parties."

The foreign minister referenced the countries' joint statement about a "new era" of international relations that followed a high-profile meeting in early February between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The statement had also said there were "no limits" or "forbidden areas" of cooperation, without mentioning Ukraine.

"It sends an unequivocal message to the world that China and Russia jointly oppose attempts to revive the Cold War mindset or provoke ideology-based confrontation," Wang said Monday in Mandarin, according to an official English translation. "The friendship between Chinese and Russian peoples is rock solid."

Wang portrayed the bilateral relationship as separate from China's relations with other countries or regions. He added that the Red Cross Society of China would provide Ukraine with emergency supplies "as soon as possible."

China's relationship with Russia is separate from relations with Europe, Wang said. He added that Beijing's relationship with Taiwan is separate from Russia's conflict with Ukraine, which he said is a matter between two countries. He maintained Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China's internal affairs.

The Chinese government in Beijing has repeatedly declared it intends to reunify with Taiwan. The island off the coast of mainland China is democratically self-governed but claimed by the People's Republic of China.