Moderna reaches preliminary agreement to build Covid vaccine manufacturing plant in Africa

A health official prepares a syringe with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine prior to administering it during a mass Covid-19 vaccination drive in Nairobi on September 17, 2021.

Moderna has reached a memorandum of understanding with Kenya to build a Covid vaccine manufacturing plant in the East African nation, the company announced on Monday.

Moderna plans to invest $500 million to produce messenger RNA, the technology underlying its Covid vaccines, at the facility with the goal of manufacturing 500 million doses annually. Moderna could fill Covid vaccine doses at the Kenya facility as early as 2023 subject to demand, according to the company.

Moderna reached the agreement with the support of the U.S. government. As the pandemic eases in the U.S., the Biden administration has made increasing vaccination globally a central priority.

Moderna has faced criticism from activist groups such as Oxfam International and Doctors Without Borders for not sharing its vaccine technology with middle- and lower-income countries so they can produce Covid vaccines locally. Moderna said in October 2020 it would not enforce Covid related patents during the pandemic and was willing to license its vaccine after the pandemic.