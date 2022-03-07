Ukraine claims it killed another Russian general, other senior officers near Kharkiv

A pedestrian walks amid debris in a street following a shelling in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 7, 2022.

Ukraine's defense intelligence agency said Monday that its country's forces had killed Russian Army Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, and that other senior Russian Army officers "were also killed or wounded" in action near the city of Kharkiv.

Gerasimov was identified by the intelligence agency as the chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army.

He previously participated in the second Chechen war, and Russian military actions in Syria, according to the agency's post announcing his demise.

The agency, which said Gerasimov had been "liquidated," claimed that data obtained related to his death "show significant problems with communication" in Russia's army, "and with the evacuation of their defeated units."