Tesla bull says approval of Berlin Gigafactory removes major overhang on the stock

A Tesla Model Y is seen in a production hall of the Tesla Gigafactory during the open day. In Grünheide, east of Berlin, the first vehicles are to roll off the production line from the end of 2021.

A "major overhang" on Tesla's stock has been removed after German authorities said the carmaker could start production at a new factory in Berlin, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

The conditional license for the vehicle and battery plants in Brandenburg was expected following months of delays. Tesla had intended to start production of vehicles by early summer of 2021, but the Covid pandemic, supply chain complications and clashes with environmentalists slowed its progress.

Ives, a well-known Tesla bull who expects the stock to rise, said in a note to investors Sunday that the Berlin "Gigafactory" is of the utmost importance to Tesla and its stock price. Tesla's market cap soared to over $1 trillion for the first time last October, but has been falling gradually ever since and it now stands at less than $850 billion.

"The red tape and headaches seen around the delays/disputes opening up this flagship European factory has been frustrating for investors to watch unfold as many on the Street were doubting if Giga Berlin ever actually would open," Ives wrote.

"We cannot stress the production importance of Giga Berlin to the overall success of Tesla's footprint in Europe and globally, as the current Rubik's Cube logistics of producing cars in China at Giga Shanghai and delivering to customers throughout Europe was not a sustainable trend," he added.