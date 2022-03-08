CNBC Pro

Jefferies upgrades Caterpillar to buy, calls stock a hedge against commodity inflation

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Netflix, Disney, Amazon, Best Buy & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProArgus downgrades DraftKings, sees sports betting revenue growth slowing in 2022
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProKeyBanc upgrades NextEra, calls company a 'premium clean energy developer' as oil prices spike
Jesse Pound
Read More