New York Times pulling journalists from Russia over censorship law passed after Ukraine invasion

The New York Times is temporarily pulling its journalists out of Russia due to safety concerns and a harsh new censorship law passed after that country's invasion of Ukraine, the newspaper said Tuesday.

The move comes after a number of other Western media outlets, including CNN, Bloomberg News and the BBC, had said they will no longer issue reports from Russia because of the threat of being prosecuted for covering the attack. The BBC said Tuesday that after "careful deliberation" it would resume English language reporting from Russia on Tuesday evening.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law that threatens journalists with up to 15 years in prison for using words such as "war" and "invasion" to describe Russia's actions against Ukraine, or otherwise spreading what the law euphemistically refers to as "false information" about that invasion.

"Russia's new legislation seeks to criminalize independent, accurate news reporting about the war against Ukraine," Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said in an emailed statement to CNBC on Tuesday.