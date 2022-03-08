Stitch Fix shares plummet after company cuts guidance for the year

The Stitch Fix application for download in the Apple App Store on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, U.S., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Stitch Fix Inc. is scheduled to release earning on June 7.

Stitch Fix shares tumbled in extended trading Tuesday after the online styling service offered a weak outlook for its fiscal third quarter and slashed its forecast for the full year.

In its latest quarter, the company said it experienced challenges with onboarding new customers and converting clients. Stitch Fix reported a per-share loss in line with analysts' estimates, and revenue slightly above expectations, for the three-month period ended Jan. 29.

Looking ahead, however, Stitch Fix is being much more cautious about future growth. CEO Elizabeth Spaulding said the company's active client count is not where she wants it to be.

Here's how the retailer did in its fiscal second quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Loss per share: 28 cents vs. 28 cents expected

28 cents vs. 28 cents expected Revenue: $516.7 million vs. $514.8 million expected

Find the full press release from Stitch Fix here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.