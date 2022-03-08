Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Shell, Dick's Sporting Goods, SunPower and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Shell - The U.S.-traded shares of the energy giant rose more than 2% in premarket trading after Shell apologized for buying a shipment of Russian oil. The company said it will no longer do spot purchases of Russian oil and was shutting down other operations in the country.

Dick's Sporting Goods - The retail stock gained more than 4% in premarket trading after Dick's released its fourth-quarter results. The quarter beat expectations for adjusted earnings and revenue, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv. The company said same-store sales grew 5.9%, which was faster than the rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 before the pandemic.

Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings — Cruise stocks rebounded on Tuesday morning after selling off sharply in the previous session. Shares of Carnival and Norwegian were each up more than 3% in premarket trading.

Enphase Energy, SunPower — Solar and other clean energy stocks moved higher in premarket trading as the continued rise in oil prices shifted focus toward alternative energy sources. Enphase Energy and SunPower each rose more than 3% in premarket trading.

Chevron, Exxon Mobil — Traditional energy stocks were pointing toward a strong open as oil prices moved higher once again on Tuesday morning. Shares of Chevron and Exxon each rose about 1% in premarket trading.

Dish Network — The telecom stock rose more than 2% in premarket trading after Dell upgraded Dish to buy from neutral. The investment firm said in a note that Dish's spectrum holdings are undervalued.

Apple — Shares of the tech giant rose slightly in premarket trading on Tuesday. Apple is holding a product launch event later in the day, and some Wall Street analysts expect the company to announce a budget iPhone.