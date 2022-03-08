Putin wanted to block Ukrainian NATO membership. Now more countries are eager to join

Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal campaign to deter Ukrainian admission to NATO has inadvertently boosted the military alliance's popularity among other prospective member states.

As Russia's assault on its neighbor intensifies, nearby Finland and Sweden are rethinking their long-standing positions of military neutrality, with a majority of voters now favoring membership of the 30-member alliance for the first time.

In opinion polls released Friday, half (51%) of Swedes and 48% of Finns said they would support their country joining NATO, while around one-quarter opposed it. An earlier poll conducted in February indicated majority Finnish support too.

Speaking to CNBC Monday, Finland's former prime minister said the recent Finnish poll represents a "reversal" in public opinion reflecting the "rational fear" currently felt by the public.

"[It's] fear of an aggressive superpower in the form of Russia. Fear of an aggressor and a military power," Alexander Stubb told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe."