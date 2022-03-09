Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion buyback

Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon.Com Inc., during the GeekWire Summit in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Amazon shares soared as much as 10% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company announced that the Board of Directors has approved a 20-for-1 stock split.

The company also announced it plans to buy back up to $10 billion worth of shares.

Amazon joins a parade of highly-valued tech companies pulling down the price of each share through a split. Google parent Alphabet announced a 20-for-one split in February. In mid-2020, Apple disclosed plans for a four-for-one split, and Tesla told investors it was instituting a five-for-one split.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.