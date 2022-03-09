CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: What we're watching Wednesday — Linde's good sign, PayPal updates, social media headwinds

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What we're watching Tuesday afternoon — stocks lose some steam, Marvell gets some respect, Disney's gambling push
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're adding to a bank stock still down for the week despite Tuesday's reversal
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're staying nimble — taking oil stock profits, while buying in health and tech
Jeff Marks
Read More