Japan's Nikkei 225 jumps more than 2% as Asia-Pacific stocks rise following overnight oil price decline

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade, following an overnight bounce on Wall Street after oil prices fell sharply from a recent surge.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 2.69% while the Topix index climbed 2.72%. South Korea's Kospi also gained 1.95%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.69%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.58% higher.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 gained 2.57% to 4,277.88. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 653.61 points, or 2%, to 33,286.25. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.59% to 13,255.55.

Those gains on Wall Street came as oil prices on Wednesday sharply declined, with both international benchmark Brent crude and U.S. crude futures tumbling more than 10%.