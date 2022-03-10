Deutsche Bank defends decision not to exit Russia: It's not 'practical' right now

Deutsche Bank said Thursday it is not "practical" to close its Russia business, despite similar moves by major corporations seeking to distance themselves from the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to CNBC, the German bank's chief financial officer defended the decision, saying it hinged on its duty of care to clients that still operate in the country.

It comes as other major banks make moves to pull out of Russia. In Wall Street's first departure, Goldman Sachs said Thursday that it was winding down its business in the country, while HSBC on Monday told staff to begin ceasing their dealings with Russian banks.

"We're there to support our clients. And so, for practical purposes, that isn't an option that's available to us. Nor would it be the right thing to do in terms of managing those client relationships and helping them to manage their situation," James von Moltke said.

Von Moltke added that the bank would be willing to reconsider its position should the political situation escalate further and its clients in Russia — mostly multinationals — cease their operations in the country.

"Of course, we'll need to look at how this situation evolves and consider our footprint in Russia as we gain some greater clarity as to the direction of travel here," he said.

"As that [client presence] diminishes, so too will our presence in Moscow."

Von Moltke did not name any of the bank's clients in Russia.