European Central Bank to stay flexible as Russia-Ukraine war triggers 'stagflation' fears

President of European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, attends a news conference following a meeting of the governing council in Frankfurt, Germany February 3, 2022.

FRANKFURT — The European Central Bank is set for a cautious approach with its monetary policy meeting this week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacts, and potentially derails, many of the policy plans it had for the rest of the year.

The meeting, which ends Thursday, comes exactly two weeks after President Vladimir Putin initiated the unprovoked attack on Russia's neighbor. The financial world has changed dramatically since. Oil and gas prices have surged and European banking shares have lost all and more of their gains of the last year.

In a nutshell, the situation is extremely unpredictable. But one thing is certain, inflation will be pushed even higher and growth will be impacted by supply issues and high commodity prices.

Against this backdrop, the ECB is set to stay put and opt for a wait-and-see approach.

"Energy prices and inflation will be pushed higher, while growth will weaken," said Dirk Schumacher, an ECB watcher with Natixis, in a recent research note to clients.

"As it remains uncertain at this stage how significant this 'stagflationary' shock will turn out to be, we expect the ECB to opt for a wait and see stance at the March meeting."

An economy going through stagflation is one that simultaneously experiences stagnant activity and accelerating inflation. This phenomenon was first recognized in the 1970s when an oil shock led to an extended period of higher prices but sharply falling GDP growth.