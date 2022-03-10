CNBC Pro

History shows Amazon could be the next tech stock to beat the market after its 20-1 split

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThere's a buying opportunity in some auto stocks hit by Russia-Ukraine concerns, Credit Suisse says
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
CNBC ProAfter Amazon's split, here's who could be next, according to Bank of America
Yun Li3 hours ago
CNBC ProOil prices will likely decide whether stocks have found a bottom or not
Patti Domm6 hours ago
Read More