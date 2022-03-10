JPMorgan is winding down its Russia operations amid widening business exodus over Ukraine war

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon listens as he is introduced at the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 23, 2021.

JPMorgan Chase, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, is stepping away from Russia.

"In compliance with directives by governments around the world, we have been actively unwinding Russian business and have not been pursuing any new business in Russia," company spokeswoman Tasha Pelio said in an e-mail.

The bank's dealings related to Russia were "limited" to "helping global clients address and close out pre-existing obligations; managing their Russian-related risk; acting as a custodian to our clients; and taking care of our employees," she added.



The bank has under 200 employees in the region, working mostly in the firm's corporate and investment bank, according to the company.

The move follows Goldman Sachs' decision to unwind its Russia business earlier Thursday.

