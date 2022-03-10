Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Amazon, Boeing, CrowdStrike and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon jumped 5.3% in the premarket after it announced a 20-for-1 stock split and a $10 billion share buyback program. The 20-for-1 split follows a similar move by Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) earlier this year and is reviving discussion about whether Amazon or Alphabet might become members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Boeing (BA) – The FAA has finalized safety directives aimed at fixing Pratt & Whitney engine issues on certain Boeing 777 jets. Boeing must now lay out the steps airlines will need to take to meet the FAA's requirements. Boeing fell 1.5% in the premarket.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) – CrowdStrike surged 12.5% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. The cybersecurity company also issued an upbeat 2022 forecast. CrowdStrike said it would strongly pursue market share as cybersecurity demand accelerates.

Asana (ASAN) – Asana shares tumbled 24.1% in the premarket after the collaboration software company forecast a wider-than-expected loss for the current quarter. Asana reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its most recent quarter, as well as revenue that exceeded analyst forecasts.

Marqeta (MQ) – Marqeta rallied 7.4% in premarket action after reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue and a breakeven quarter in the face of an expected bottom-line loss. The fintech company also issued an upbeat current-quarter revenue forecast.

JD.com (JD) – JD.com reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter as more shoppers used its e-commerce platform. But the China-based company also reported its slowest revenue growth since early 2020. Its stock slid 6.5% in the premarket.

Wheels Up Experience (UP) – The private aviation company reported a quarterly loss of 31 cents per share, 6 cents wider than the consensus estimate. Revenue, however, was well above estimates at $345 million, representing an increase of 64% over a year earlier, while active membership grew by 31%. Wheels Up shares gained 4% in the premarket.

Anthem (ANTM) – The health insurer plans to change its name to Elevance Health, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move, which will require shareholder approval, is designed to reflect the broadening of its corporate portfolio.

Genesco (GCO) – The footwear and accessories retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, with same-store sales rising 10% and e-commerce sales jumping 36%, compared with a year ago.