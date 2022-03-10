Twitter removes tweets by Russian Embassy in United Kingdom for denying 'violent events' in Ukraine

A 3D-printed Twitter logo displayed in front of Russian flag is seen in this illustration picture, October 27, 2017.

Twitter took down two tweets by Russia's embassy in the United Kingdom on Thursday for what the social media giant called "the denial of violent events" during the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine.

In one of those tweets, Russia's embassy claimed that a pregnant woman seen in a photo of casualties at a children's hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike Wednesday was actually a Ukraine "beauty blogger," and suggested that the photo was staged propaganda.

That tweet contained two separate photos of women the embassy claimed are the same person. Another tweet referencing the claim remained online Thursday after two of the other tweets were taken down by Twitter.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules," the link to that tweet later read.

At least one child and two adults were killed at the hospital, and another 17 were injured, Ukraine officials have said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a tweet containing video showing damage at the hospital, wrote, "children are under the wreckage."

A Twitter spokesperson told CNBC in an email, "We took enforcement action against the Tweets you referenced as they were in violation of the Twitter Rules, specifically our Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behavior policies related to the denial of violent events."