CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: Here's why investors are so worried about oil prices — and what you can do about it

Zev Fima@zevfima
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: Here's an earnings report card for all 35 stocks in our portfolio
Zev Fima3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: Cramer says history shows the risk of buying stocks based on what Putin says
Kevin Stankiewicz3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Friday — stocks pop on "positive shifts," a sell signal for oil, Oatly bombs
Jim Cramer
Read More