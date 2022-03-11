The Ukraine war — like all conflicts — will hit women and girls the hardest, U.N. warns

Woman and girls pay the "highest price" during conflicts like the one in Ukraine, the executive director of U.N. Women told CNBC.

Sima Bahous, who in Sept. 2021 became head of the U.N body dedicated to gender equality, was speaking on International Women's Day on Mar. 8.

She told CNBC's Tania Bryer that women and girls are particularly vulnerable to sexual and gender-based violence during conflict, as well as loss of access to healthcare, education, food, water and sanitation.

"But more importantly, we see also that women are not only victims in crisis, but they are also carrying their families, their communities and their nations, from fragility to stability, if we only give them the space to do so," Bahous said.

"So, this is why we seek to empower women in crisis, and in countries not in crisis, because empowering women from the negotiating table, to the family level, to play the leadership role that they can play, and if we give them access, if we give them resources, if we support them, and if we have solidarity with them, they are capable always of leading and of shining hope in their homes, in their communities and in their countries."