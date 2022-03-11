CNBC Pro

Deere shares have 20% upside as automation increases on the farm, Wells Fargo says

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProDeutsche Bank initiates Amazon with a buy, sets price target with near 40% upside
Sarah Min33 min ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan downgrades Chevron as oil major is seen as having the 'least upside' vs. competitors
Sarah Minan hour ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Disney, McDonald's & more
Michael Bloom
Read More