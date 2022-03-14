Japan stocks set to dip as investors watch Russia-Ukraine war, Covid wave in China

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower start on Monday, as investors continue monitoring developments around the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid wave in China.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 25,090 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 24,910. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 25,162.78.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.18% in morning trade.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which is disrupting shipping and air freight, is likely to continue weighing on investor sentiment. Elsewhere, markets will also monitor a recent wave of Covid infections in China — including the major city of Shenzhen.