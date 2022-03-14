Squatters occupy London mansion thought to belong to sanctioned Russian oligarch

A group of squatters displayed banners and a Ukrainian national flag on the facade of a mansion supposedly belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Belgrave Square, central London, on March 14, 2022 as they occupy it. Oleg Deripaska is one of the seven Russian oligarchs who have been sanctioned by Britain's Government.

LONDON — Squatters have occupied a London mansion thought to belong to one of the Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the British government.

The property in Belgrave Square — one of London's most exclusive neighborhoods, located just moments from Buckingham Palace — is said to be owned by billionaire energy mogul Oleg Deripaska, who was sanctioned by authorities last week over his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Protesters took occupation of the luxury property early Monday, draping it with Ukrainian flags and a sign saying "this property has been liberated."

According to the BBC, the group claimed to "do the job" of authorities, who have come under criticism for their apparent delay in clamping down on members of Putin's inner circle.

Police in riot gear reportedly entered the property midday Monday after reports that the squatters were on the property. It is not clear how the protesters gained access to the building.

In a statement seen by Sky News, the Metropolitan police said they had completed a search of the property and were "satisfied" no protestors were inside. They added that they "continue to engage" with those on the balcony.

Ownership details of the multimillion-pound, historic property at Five Belgrave Square are murky. However, High Court documents named Deripaska as the beneficial owner over a decade ago, according to Sky.

Public records show the mansion was originally purchased and is currently held by Ravellot Limited, an offshore company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, the BBC has reported.