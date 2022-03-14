Electric Last Mile shares plummet to $1 after company confirms SEC probe

The ELMS Urban Delivery, anticipated to launch later this year, is expected to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle available in the U.S. market and will be produced at the Company's facility in Mishawaka, Indiana.

DETROIT – Shares of EV start-up Electric Last Mile Solutions plummeted during intraday trading Monday to $1 a share after the company confirmed a probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission into its operations.

The late-Friday disclosure is the latest problem for the Troy, Michigan-based company following unexpected resignations last month of both the company's chairperson and CEO. The departures were connected to ELMS' determination that the executives lied during an internal investigation into share purchases ahead of the company going public through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

ELMS said it learned of the investigation by the SEC on March 7, according to the regulatory filing Friday. The company also said it was withdrawing previous guidance and would need to raise cash to its vehicles to market.

Shares of ELMS were down by as much as 47% during intraday trading Monday to $1 a share — marking the lowest price to date for a SPAC-backed electric vehicle start-up.

The company said it has sufficient cash to continue operations through between July and September 2022.