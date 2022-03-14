Nikola wants to increase shares by 200 million as it ramps up electric truck production

San Pedro, CA - December 17: The first two zero-emissions electric trucks, from an order of 100 vehicles, delivered from the Nikola Corporation to Total Transportation Services at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on Friday, December 17, 2021.

DETROIT – Nikola Corp. will ask for shareholder approval to further dilute the company's stock by adding 200 million new shares to raise capital as it scales production of its first electric semitruck.

The company said the increase – from 600 million to 800 million shares – is in the "best interests" of the company and its shareholders, according to Nikola's proxy statement filed Friday to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If shareholders don't approve the increase during its annual meeting scheduled for June 1, the company said it "may be constrained in its ability to raise capital in order to support our business objectives, and may lose important business opportunities, including to competitors, which could adversely affect our financial performance and growth."

Based on the Nikola's stock price Monday of about $7 a share – down from a 52-week high of $19.52 – the company would raise about $1.4 billion in capital from the additional shares. Nikola's stock was down by as much as 8.6% during intraday trading Monday. Shares have declined about 30% in 2022.

Nikola has about 414 million outstanding shares, according to FactSet.

Nikola CFO Kim Brady last month said the embattled electric vehicle company, which recently settled a federal probe that charged it with misleading investors, would "monitor the equity capital markets closely and raise additional capital when appropriate in 2022."

Nikola had a cash balance of $522 million at year-end, and it expects to spend between $295 million and $305 million in 2022. It also reported to have about $436 million of available liquidity through two equity lines.