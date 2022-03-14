With Putin's war in Europe, the legacy of Germany's Merkel is now being seen in a very different light

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves goodbye as she departs from the Chancellery for the last time.

With Vladimir Putin's unprovoked attack against Ukraine, political analysts are now reassessing the long and deeply complicated relationship the Russian leader had with ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and how Moscow came to hold so much sway over the rest of Europe.

The former German leader was known for speaking Russian and keeping diplomatic ties with Putin. It was also during her term that Germany stepped up its energy links to Moscow and kept its national defense spending to a minimum.

But, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now led to a dramatic shift in German politics.

New Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "forceful policy shifts is a firm repudiation of the core of Merkel's foreign economic policy," Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund think tank, told CNBC via email.

"Germany's foreign economic policy is no longer predicated on 'Russia being a stability oriented actor,' but instead an aggressive imperialist power," Kirkegaard added.

Scholz announced a halt on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after Russia's first military moves into two breakaway regions of Ukraine in late February. Nord Stream 2, which started being built in 2018 during Merkel's chancellorship, is seen as a controversial project which was meant to bring additional gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, circumnavigating counties like Ukraine and Poland.

Merkel's "big failure" was not reversing those economic links and energy projects in the wake of Moscow's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Daniela Schwarzer, executive director for Europe and Eurasia at the Open Society Foundations think tank.

In fact, Merkel kept her backing for the gas pipeline in place, despite concerns from Ukraine and other countries, notably the U.S. The German chancellery was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Monday.

Germany's gas imports from Russia amounted to around 36% of its total in 2010, which rose to a roughly 65% share by 2020, according to figures from Eurostat.