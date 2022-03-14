Sri Lanka's opposition says government lost its legitimacy, claims it mishandled the debt crisis

The Sri Lankan government has lost its "legitimacy" for the way it handled the country's debt crisis and the related economic problems, according to a representative from the main opposition party.

Harsha de Silva, a member of parliament at Sri Lanka's Samagi Jana Balavegaya, said the party intends to organize a mass demonstration on March 15 at the capital Colombo, to step up pressure on the government.

"This protest is going to happen and we're going to force the government to step down. In our view, there is no legitimacy for this government," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

He also criticized the country's finance minister Basil Rohana Rajapakse for not addressing the debt issue in parliament.

"The finance minister has not even come to parliament and spoken about the crisis for three months. And parliament, in a democracy, is where these discussions should happen," he said, adding it is "utterly irresponsible" as to how the government "is handling the crisis."

The South Asian nation is struggling with the dual challenge of rising prices and high external debt, and Sri Lankans are bearing the brunt of an increasingly grim economic crisis.

Reuters reported that the government is set to begin talks with the International Monetary Fund in April, to come up with a plan to deal with the country's worsening debt problems and manage its foreign exchange shortage.