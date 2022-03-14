US holds 'intense' 7-hour talks with China amid Russia's war in Ukraine

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 23, 2021.

WASHINGTON – Officials from the United States and China met on Monday to discuss a range of challenges facing their bilateral relationship, including Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

A senior administration official described the talks, which were held in Rome, as "intense" and spanning at least seven hours.

The official, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, said Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan conveyed to China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, that the U.S. is concerned Beijing may attempt to help Russia blunt global sanctions.

"What I would say in general is that we do have deep concerns about China's alignment with Russia," the official said. "The national security adviser was direct about those concerns and the potential implications and consequences of certain actions," the official added.

Sullivan's trip comes on the heels of reports that Moscow requested that China provide military equipment for its war in Ukraine. The official downplayed the timing of the trip when pressed by reporters.

"This meeting had been planned for some time," the official said, adding that schedules were coordinated between U.S. and Chinese officials last fall.

Beijing has denied reports that it was asked by Moscow for military equipment or any other assistance to support its ongoing military campaign in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied allegations that Russia requested military support from China on Monday.