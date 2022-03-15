Rocket builder Astra returns to flight with successful orbital mission, stock swings

A view from onboard the upper stage of rocket LV0009 during the company's livestream on March 15, 2022.

Rocket builder Astra returned to flight with a successful orbital mission Tuesday, despite a momentary hiccup. The company's shares swung wildly before and following the launch.

Astra's rocket LV0009, carrying three customers' satellite payloads on a mission for launch services company Spaceflight, took off from Astra's launchpad in Kodiak, Alaska.

After the rocket reached orbit, the company was unable to immediately confirm a successful deployment of the satellites, sending the stock down as much as much as 9% before Astra CEO Chris Kemp ultimately announced a success mission, about an hour after liftoff.

"The payloads have started to communicate with ground stations. Our customers are calling us and indicating that satellites are alive – they're talking, which means they've been successfully deployed. The flight was nominal," Kemp said on the company's webcast.

Astra stock traded with heavy volume after the mission, following a brief trading halt, with the stock repeatedly bouncing above and below its previous close of $3.51 a share.