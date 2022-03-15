GM will begin production next week on the Cadillac Lyriq, the brand's first EV model

An undated handout photo shows the new Cadillac Lyriq, one of the electric vehicles that General Motors Co said on October 20, 2020, that its Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory will begin to produce.

DETROIT – General Motors is gearing up to deliver Cadillac's first electric vehicle to drivers, announcing Tuesday that it will begin production next week on customer units of its EV crossover, called the Lyriq.

Production of the vehicle will start as planned, despite the coronavirus pandemic and an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips that's been causing sporadic plant shutdowns, according to Rory Harvey, vice president of Cadillac.

"Lyriq has been protected as we worked our way through it," Harvey told reporters Tuesday.

The Lyriq, starting at $59,990, is the first of a new lineup of electric cars and SUVs for the brand as it plans to exclusively make all-electric vehicles by 2030. The on-time start to production, despite significant challenges, signals the importance of the vehicle to the brand.