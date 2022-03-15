Charts suggest the S&P 500 is poised for a short-term bounce, says Jim Cramer

Technical analyst Carolyn Boroden thinks the S&P 500 may soon see a short-term rally, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

"The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the S&P 500 is poised to give us a couple of days bounce over the next week-and-a-half, with a real possibility that that bounce started today," the "Mad Money" host said.

"However, she also believes this is relatively short-term in nature — not a reason to buy stocks, but maybe a really good reason to reposition and get into areas that are more defensive and less dangerous," Cramer added. "So, lighten up into this rally."

Boroden predicted this swing after finding a significant number of Fibonacci timing cycles coming due between Monday and Thursday, according to Cramer. She and other market technicians use the Fibonacci strategy to spot patterns that can signal when a stock or other security could shift directions.

Below is a daily chart of the S&P 500 featuring the Fibonacci timing cycles that Boroden has identified.