Theranos saga returns to courtroom as Holmes' top deputy Balwani set for criminal trial

He was the man behind the lab curtain at blood-testing start-up Theranos. Now he takes center stage in his own criminal fraud case.

Opening arguments in the trial of Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, former president and chief operating officer of Theranos, begin Wednesday in the San Jose federal courthouse, where a jury in January found Theranos ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes, guilty of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A jury of six men and six women will decide the fate of Balwani, who has been charged with the same crimes as Holmes. Each carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty.

While Holmes awaits sentencing in September, she could reemerge as a key witness against Balwani. In addition to serving as Theranos' No. 2 executive, Balwani was Holmes' boyfriend.

During her trial, Holmes accused Balwani of a pattern of sexual and psychological abuse, which "impacted everything about who I was," she told the jury. Balwani has denied the allegations.

Reed Kathrein, an attorney who represented some investors in a lawsuit against Holmes and Theranos, told CNBC that Balwani was central to the Theranos ruse, which involved lying about the company's technology and bilking shareholders out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

"Sunny ran everything, knew everything," said Kathrein, who isn't involved in Balwani's criminal fraud case. "While he may not be the public face and he may not have made the statements, he was completely complicit in getting the money from investors and patients."

Widespread publicity surrounding Holmes' case delayed opening arguments, as Judge Edward Davila and the attorneys representing each side had difficulty finding a full slate of unbiased jurors. It took four days and the questioning of close to 100 candidates to fill the 12-person jury.

During jury selection, more than half of the potential jurors raised their hands when asked by attorneys if they had heard about Holmes or Theranos. Several said they had knowledge of Holmes' abuse claims against Balwani.

Prosecutors haven't said whether they plan to call Holmes back to the stand after she served as the main witness in her own trial. Kathrein said Holmes could testify against Balwani in a bid to reduce her prison sentence.

"Elizabeth has already indicated that she wants to throw him under the bus," Kathrein said. "She did it when he left Theranos. She did it again at her own trial. I would not be surprised if she throws him under the bus yet again and testifies to save herself from a harsh sentence."

Balwani's attorney, Jeffrey Coopersmith, declined to comment. Attorneys for Holmes didn't respond to CNBC's request for comment.