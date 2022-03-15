Vanguard created big tax bills for target-date fund investors, lawsuit claims

Vanguard Group and its executives created big tax bills for some investors in its target-date funds, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars in aggregate, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

The lawsuit, filed in a Pennsylvania federal court by three investors, claims the investment manager triggered an "elephant stampede" selloff in its TDFs.

The selloff ultimately led to "enormous" tax bills in 2021 for people who owned the funds in a taxable brokerage account, instead of a tax-advantaged one like a 401(k) plan or individual retirement account, the lawsuit alleges.

More from Personal Finance:

Work at a small employer? You likely pay high 401(k) fees

Other retirees could take Tom Brady's cue and return to the workforce

High inflation points to bigger Social Security COLA for 2023

Vanguard, as well as executives and fund trustees, therefore violated their legal duties to investors, the lawsuit claims.

The plaintiffs — Valerie M. Verduce, Catherine Day and Anthony Pollock — seek compensation for the alleged harm on behalf of a class of similarly situated investors nationwide.

A Vanguard spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.