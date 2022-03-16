Asia-Pacific stocks rise as investors await Fed decision, watch China's Covid situation

Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, following yet another drop on Tuesday. International benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.78% to $99.13 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also declined, shedding 0.9% to $95.57 per barrel. Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 599.10 points, or 1.82%, to 33,544.34. The S&P 500 index climbed 2.14% to 4,262.45 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 2.92% to 12,948.62. The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest interest rate decision Wednesday stateside. The central bank is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter point, its first hike since 2018.

Meanwhile, the Russian state is due to pay $117 million in interest on two sovereign eurobonds on Wednesday, the first of four payment dates to creditors in March alone as the country faces the prospect of defaulting on its debt. That comes as international sanctions on Russia's central bank have blocked off a substantial portion of the country's foreign exchange reserves following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

