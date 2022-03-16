CNBC Pro

Buy the dip on Boeing as China 737-Max deliveries could resume soon, Baird says

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley sees Constellation Energy surging another 23% in the next year
Sarah Min41 min ago
CNBC ProStarbucks can rally 22% from here despite China restrictions, JPMorgan says
Sarah Min14 min ago
CNBC ProBernstein upgrades Micron, sees 28% upside as chip prices will likely rebound later in 2022
Sarah Minan hour ago
Read More