Cramer's lightning round: I'm against the bears on Crocs

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Crocs Inc. (Crox): "I'm going ... against the bears."
Nutrien Ltd (NTR): "If you still like that segment, I was just — [AGCO Corporation] or [Deere & Co], which I think is going to burrow its way through $400 [per share]."
Coterra Energy Inc: "It's got a 9% yield, it's 50% natural gas, 50% oil. That's the mix that you want."
