Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I'm against the bears on Crocs

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Crocs Inc. (Crox): "I'm going ... against the bears."

Loading chart...

Nutrien Ltd (NTR): "If you still like that segment, I was just — [AGCO Corporation] or [Deere & Co], which I think is going to burrow its way through $400 [per share]."

Loading chart...

Coterra Energy Inc: "It's got a 9% yield, it's 50% natural gas, 50% oil. That's the mix that you want."

VIDEO3:1803:18
Cramer's lightning round: I'm against the bears on Crocs
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com