How the Fed's rate increase may affect your bond portfolio

Bond investors are watching as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the first time since 2018 to combat surging prices.

Annual inflation rose by 7.9% in February, a new 40-year high, affecting everyday costs like groceries, housing and gasoline.

The central bank's quarter-point increase on Wednesday may set the stage for future hikes, impacting retiree portfolios since market interest rates and bond prices typically move in opposite directions, known as interest rate risk.

More from Personal Finance:

What the Fed's expected rate hike means for you

How Americans can save amid the pain of record inflation

Retirees likely shielded from inflation hit on these expenses

For example, let's say you have a 10-year $1,000 bond paying a 3% coupon. If market interest rates rise to 4% in one year, the asset will still pay 3%, but the bond's value may drop to $925.

The reason for the price dip is new bonds may be issued with the higher 4% coupon, making the original 3% bond less attractive unless someone can buy it at a discount.

With higher yields elsewhere, investors tend to sell their current bonds to purchase the higher-paying ones, and heavy selling causes prices to slide, explained certified financial planner Brad Lineberger, president of Carlsbad, California-based Seaside Wealth Management.