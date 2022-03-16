Hydrogen-powered train a step closer to passenger service in Germany

Plans to deploy a hydrogen-powered train in the southern German state of Bavaria took a step forward this week after Siemens Mobility and rail operator Bayerische Regiobahn put pen to paper on a leasing contract.

The signing of the contract, which took place on Tuesday, builds upon a letter of intent from last summer.

In a statement Wednesday, Siemens said testing of the prototype train would start in mid-2023 on routes including one between Augsburg and Füsse, with the train slated to officially begin a passenger service in Jan. 2024.

The two-car train is based around Siemens Mobility's Mireo Plus platform. It will use fuel cells that are roof-mounted and incorporate underfloor batteries.

Albrecht Neumann, rolling stock CEO at Siemens Mobility — a separately managed business of Siemens — described the Mireo Plus H as featuring "high driving power, excellent acceleration capability and a large operating range."



"The hydrogen-powered drive is an emission-free, advanced form of propulsion for trains that decarbonizes rail transport and makes a substantial contribution toward reaching our climate goals," Neumann said.