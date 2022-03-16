Watch Fed chief Jerome Powell's news conference after the central bank's market-moving rate hike

David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC on Wednesday he believes the Fed is overdoing it by projecting six more interest rate hikes this year.

"I'm not surprised the Dow is down. I think this is a very aggressive move," he said on "Power Lunch," alluding to the fact the 30-stock average briefly went negative as investors processed the Fed's post-meeting statement.

"I just want the Fed to maintain some flexibility. In the long run, we have to get rates back to positive real levels," Kelly said. "But there's a lot of uncertainty out here, and remember we've got a lot of financial assets which are built on the edifice of super low rates, and you can't just raise those rates up to normal levels overnight and expect nothing bad to happen."

Kelly said he thinks the Fed should stretch out the rate-hike cycle and put more emphasis on reducing its balance sheet instead.