Watch Fed chief Jerome Powell's news conference after the central bank's market-moving rate hike
The Federal Reserve announced its latest decision on U.S. monetary policy, with the central bank raising rates for the first time since 2018. The move was widely expected by economists and market experts. The Fed also released its latest economic growth and inflation projections.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will brief the media at 2:30 p.m. ET. His news conference can be viewed below.
Future rate hikes will come with caveats, HYCM's Coghlan says
The Fed expects to raise rates at each of its remaining meetings this year. However, future rate increases "will come with caveats," Giles Coghlan of HYCM said.
"we may see a more dovish approach to tightening, rather than the aggressive approach we have been primed for over the past year. But today, we traders and investors could see a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' response to the announcement, which would favour upside in stocks, gains for gold and silver, as well as EURUSD upside and a drop in US 10 year yields," Coghlan said.
JPMorgan's David Kelly says projecting 6 more rate hikes in 2022 is too aggressive
David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC on Wednesday he believes the Fed is overdoing it by projecting six more interest rate hikes this year.
"I'm not surprised the Dow is down. I think this is a very aggressive move," he said on "Power Lunch," alluding to the fact the 30-stock average briefly went negative as investors processed the Fed's post-meeting statement.
"I just want the Fed to maintain some flexibility. In the long run, we have to get rates back to positive real levels," Kelly said. "But there's a lot of uncertainty out here, and remember we've got a lot of financial assets which are built on the edifice of super low rates, and you can't just raise those rates up to normal levels overnight and expect nothing bad to happen."
Kelly said he thinks the Fed should stretch out the rate-hike cycle and put more emphasis on reducing its balance sheet instead.
Fed raises inflation forecast, cuts GDP expectations
Federal Reserve officials see higher inflation and lower economic growth in 2022 than they did in December, according to the new economic projections released by the Federal Open Markets Committee on Wednesday.
The Fed now projects 4.3% PCE inflation in 2022, up from 2.6% in December. The central bank expects that to decline to 2.7% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024, but those are also above the December projections.
For economic growth, the Fed now sees 2.8% GDP growth in 2022, down from 4.0% in previous projections.
Dow erases gains as Fed raises rates and indicated more hikes are coming this year
The Dow turned negative on the day after the Fed approved its first interest rate hike in more than three years and signaled that more hikes are to come.
The 30-stock average traded just below the flatline, after rallying as much as 531 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also traded off their highs.
Meanwhile, the 10-year yield hit its highest since 2019.
What changed in the new Fed statement
Fed sees six more rate hikes this year
The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday it expects to raise rates six more times this year, which points to a consensus funds rate of 1.9% by the end of 2022.
The Fed's policymaking committee also signaled it sees three more rate increases in 2023 and raised its inflation expectations for 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Fed raises rates by 25 basis points, as expected
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it raised rates by 25 points, or 0.25%. This marks the first rate hike since 2018.
In its post-meeting statement, the FOMC said it also "anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate." Addressing the Fed's nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, comprised mainly of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities it has purchased over the years, the statement said: "In addition, the Committee expects to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency
debt and agency mortgage-backed securities at a coming meeting."
Pace of Fed rate hikes could be slowed
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates, but the pace at which the central bank tightens monetary policy could be slowed by a set of unique challenges.
These challenges include Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has worsened already hot inflation, and turbulence in financial markets. The S&P 500 is down more than 3% in the past month and is trading in correction territory — down more than 10% from a record high reached in early January.
After Wednesday's likely rate hike, the Fed is expected to raise rates as many as six more times. However, Morgan Stanley Investment Management's Jim Caron said there's a "dark cloud of uncertainty over this meeting."
"The economy is coming into full employment rapidly and inflation is way too high," he said. "You add that all up and that means they've got to raise rates. The degree of uncertainty is extraordinary. They told us what they're going to do. They did that to get rid of the uncertainty."
Here's where the markets stand ahead of the Fed's announcement
The Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement is just minutes away. Here's a look at where the markets stand:
- Stocks: S&P 500 up 1.2%; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 238 points, or 0.7%; Nasdaq Composite up 2.1%
- Bonds: 10-year Treasury yield up 2 basis points at 2.187%
- Gold: Gold futures trading 1.1% lower at $1,909.20 per ounce
- Currencies: Dollar index down 0.4% at 98.74; euro up 0.3% at $1.0987 per dollar
Here's what the Fed is expected to announce
The Federal Reserve will soon announce its latest decision on monetary policy, which comes as the Ukraine-Russia war rages on and U.S. inflation surges to levels not seen in decades.
The central bank is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points, marking its first rate hike since 2018. The Fed is also expected to hike its full-year inflation outlook to about 4% from a previous forecast of just 2.7%. Investors will also look for any updates on the Fed's plan to unwind its massive balance sheet.
"The '25′ is a given. What matters most is what comes after," said Simona Mocuta, chief economist at State Street Global Advisors. "A lot can happen between now and the end of the year. The uncertainty is super high. The trade-offs have worsened considerably."
