Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lennar, Williams-Sonoma and more

Here's a look at the notable stocks making moves in extended trading.

Lennar - Shares of the homebuilder rose 2% after Lennar reported better-than-expected revenue for its fiscal first quarter. Lennar reported $6.20 billion in revenue, above the $6.08 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share did miss estimates, however, which the company attributed to its investment portfolio.

PagerDuty - Shares of the cloud computing company jumped 14% in extended trading after PagerDuty beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of 4 cents per share on $78.5 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a 6-cent loss per share and $76.1 million in revenue.

Williams-Sonoma - The retail stock climbed more than 7% in after hours trading as Williams-Sonoma reported stronger that expected earnings and a dividend hike and stock buyback plan. The company earned $5.42 in earnings per share for the fourth quarter, above the $4.82 expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The company's $2.5 billion in revenue did come in slightly below expectations. Revenue growth for the West Elm brand came in above 18%.