Cramer's lightning round: Ralph Lauren is a better stock than Canada Goose

Krystal Hur@kryshur
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Alphabet Class A: "My Charitable Trust just bought some, it's great."

Canada Goose Holdings Inc: "I see you with Canada's, and I raise you with Ralph Lauren. That's the better one to own."

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc: "I am a hunter, but I don't usually recommend gun stocks, just because I don't think it's right to. ... It's a tough call for me."

Carnival Corp: "If I have to buy one, I'll do [Norwegian Cruise Lines], because I think that [chief executive] Frank Del Rio has done a remarkable job, but at the same time ... I'd rather own the worst airline than the best cruise line."

Western Union Co: "They're doing some very good management. I'm not going to fight you if you want to buy some."

Roblox Corp: "I think it's a great concept, but you know what, the market is saying I am wrong, and I am not going to disagree with the market."

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc: "They're the one I want to own in that group."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Alphabet.

