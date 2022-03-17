Cramer's lightning round: Ralph Lauren is a better stock than Canada Goose

Loading chart...

Alphabet Class A: "My Charitable Trust just bought some, it's great."

Loading chart...

Canada Goose Holdings Inc: "I see you with Canada's, and I raise you with Ralph Lauren. That's the better one to own."

Loading chart...

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc: "I am a hunter, but I don't usually recommend gun stocks, just because I don't think it's right to. ... It's a tough call for me."

Loading chart...

Carnival Corp: "If I have to buy one, I'll do [Norwegian Cruise Lines], because I think that [chief executive] Frank Del Rio has done a remarkable job, but at the same time ... I'd rather own the worst airline than the best cruise line."

Loading chart...

Western Union Co: "They're doing some very good management. I'm not going to fight you if you want to buy some."

Loading chart...

Roblox Corp: "I think it's a great concept, but you know what, the market is saying I am wrong, and I am not going to disagree with the market."

Loading chart...