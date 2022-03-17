CNBC Pro

Jeremy Siegel says the Fed’s inflation-fighting plan still isn’t tough enough, likes stocks long term

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProJeffrey Gundlach says he would buy bitcoin over gold in the short term
Yun Li
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Pros pick tech names as Nasdaq jumps, Kevin O'Leary's Alibaba victory lap
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO08:07
CNBC ProGoogle, American Express, and Starbucks are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 16
Alison Conklin
Read More