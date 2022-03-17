CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs says 'stagflation' is here and warns of what it could mean for markets

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley slashes SoFi price target nearly in half, expects student loan moratorium extension
Sarah Min2 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Walmart, Netflix, PayPal, Boeing, Uber & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProBuy the dip on Boeing as China 737-Max deliveries could resume soon, Baird says
Sarah Min
Read More