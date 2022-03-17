CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley lowers McDonald's price target as Ukraine-Russia war leads to store closures

Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProLithium stocks have big potential right now, Deutsche Bank says. Here are its top picks
Lucy Handley3 hours ago
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says 'stagflation' is here — and warns what it could mean for markets
Lucy Handley2 hours ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley slashes SoFi price target nearly in half, expects student loan moratorium extension
Sarah Min
Read More